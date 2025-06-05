Boner of the Day for June 5th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: CHASE ME

A Deputy Erica Muzzy, was arrested by one of her own after she was busted for riding her personal motorcycle with a fake license tag that said “CHASEM3.” She is being accused of possession of counterfeit license plates. The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday when a deputies spotted the motorcyclist at WaWa in Deltona who earlier fled a traffic stop. Well deputies tried to arrest the cyclist but Muzzy “became argumentative” with them. Instead of having it towed, she took off with the fake tag flipped up. Later Muzzy was pulled over on Interstate 4, body camera footage shows Muzzy stepping off her bike and becoming argumentative again. Stating “I was just told I was good to go, why would they tell me I was good to go if I wasn’t?” When in custody she told deputies she knew it was illegal to ride a vehicle with fake tags. Along with admitting she would often switch out her real license plate with a prob tag for photographs and forgot to put the legal one back on the bike.

Boner Candidate #2: ANOTHER CASE OF: ‘BUT I’M NOT DEAD YET.’ ANOTHER CASE OF: ‘BUT I’M NOT DEAD YET.’

In Pilsen, Czechia an 88 year old woman avoided being buried alive. She “woke up” while her seemingly dead body was being prepared for her funeral. The elderly woman appeared to be unresponsive when her partner tried to wake her one morning. He called emergency services for assistance but sadly the coroner declared her as legally dead. That’s when funeral workers began working on her body in order to prepare it for burial, only to realize that she was in fact not dead but very much alive. She appeared to show several signs of life, some saying her eyes opened when placed in the coffin, while others suggested that the funeral workers were alerted when they noticed her breathing. When it was established that she was indeed alive the woman was taken to the hospital where she is said to be doing well.

Boner Candidate #3: USING BABIES AS WEAPONS AT CRAZY ANIMAL CITY

A brawl in Disneyland erupted after a couple and another couple with their child got into a heated argument over line cutting. The video shows two men, one dressed in black and the other in white, fighting each other as a woman in bunny ears tries to separate them. Once the woman in the hat breaks them off than shoves the mother holding her child in her arms. Than it continues with the mom crouching to the ground holding the child tightly to her chest. The brawl all started over an argument over cutting the line while they waited at the Crazy Animal City at Disneyland park Shanghai, China.

