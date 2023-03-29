Boner of the Day for March 29th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE KNEW THE DRVER WAS IMPAIRED WHEN THEY CRASHED INTO…..THE IMPAIRED DRIVER SIGN.
A driver on St. Patrick’s day driver is arrested after they destroyed a sign, that advises drivers to report other impaired drivers. Ohio State Highway Patrol mentioned that they did receive a distress call about reckless driving. When authorities arrived upon the scene there was a totaled car, and a sign. The motivation for the sign, is to notify driver about reporting impaired drivers to local authorities. Troopers advised there were no injuries, but the driver was arrested for impaired driving. He must of crashed into the sign because they thought it read “Drink and Drive.” Please, don’t drive impaired.
Boner Candidate #2: SOMETIMES THEY’RE SMUG AND JUST PLAIN DUMB.
The Utah Senate recently passed a law that requires teens to gain parental consent when signing up for social media. The bill doesn’t have details on how companies are required to verify identification. The purpose behind this social media bill is to reduce the distress, and anguish that social media has placed on children. Utah Legislators blame social media for the increased suicide rates. Bryan Schott of the SL Tribune, asked Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, “Why the bill doesn’t extend to firearms.” Mike said, “”If you want to join the Legislature, and pass a gun bill, more power to you.”
Boner Candidate #3: THE DOLPHINS NEED THEIR REST.
Authorities from Hawaii have referred 33 individuals to to U.S law enforcement after they have harassed a pod of of dolphins. If you swim near 50 feet of spinner dolphins, you would be breaking the law in Hawaii. The ban went into effect for swimming near the nocturnal animals, because officials are worried that the dolphins are not getting their rest. Footage shows the swimmers appearing to be pursuing, corralling and pestering the pod. Dolphins rest half of their brains, and the other half keeps active to surface so they can breathe. Even though dolphins may appear to be swimming, they might be sleeping.