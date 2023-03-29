Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.29.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, March 31st

Coco & Clair Clair at Soundwell

Saturday, April 1st

Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot (21+)

Sunday, April 2nd

Epik High at The Complex

Steel Panther at The Depot

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, March 31st

Mutiny Music Collective Presents Shiverz with Mile32, Chris Tha Crook at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Saturday, April 1st

Mutiny Music Collective Presents Tape B with Surprise Lineup at Commonwealth Room – Link

Sunday, April 2nd

Steel Panther – On The Prowl World Tour at the Depot – Link

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link

Friday, March 31st

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ballpark – Link

Saturday, April 1st

2023 Spring Orchid Show at Red Butte Garden – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ballpark – Link

Sunday, April 2nd

2023 Spring Orchid Show at Red Butte Garden – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ballpark – Link

Farmers Markets

Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link

