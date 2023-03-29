News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.29.2023

Posted on
Concert and Community Calendar

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Friday, March 31st

Coco & Clair Clair at Soundwell

Saturday, April 1st

Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot (21+)

Sunday, April 2nd

Epik High at The Complex

Steel Panther at The Depot

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, March 31st

Mutiny Music Collective Presents Shiverz with Mile32, Chris Tha Crook at The Commonwealth Room – Link 

Saturday, April 1st

Mutiny Music Collective Presents Tape B with Surprise Lineup at Commonwealth Room – Link 

Sunday, April 2nd

Steel Panther – On The Prowl World Tour at the Depot – Link 

 

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link 

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link 

Friday, March 31st

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ballpark – Link 

Saturday, April 1st

2023 Spring Orchid Show at Red Butte Garden – Link 

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ballpark – Link 

Sunday, April 2nd

2023 Spring Orchid Show at Red Butte Garden – Link 

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ballpark – Link 

Farmers Markets

Winter Market –  Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link 

Find More Events

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top