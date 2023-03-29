Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.29.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Live Nation Events
Friday, March 31st
Coco & Clair Clair at Soundwell
Saturday, April 1st
Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot (21+)
Sunday, April 2nd
Epik High at The Complex
Steel Panther at The Depot
Other Concerts and Community Events
Mutiny Music Collective Presents Shiverz with Mile32, Chris Tha Crook at The Commonwealth Room – Link
Mutiny Music Collective Presents Tape B with Surprise Lineup at Commonwealth Room – Link
Steel Panther – On The Prowl World Tour at the Depot – Link
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link
Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ballpark – Link
2023 Spring Orchid Show at Red Butte Garden – Link
2023 Spring Orchid Show at Red Butte Garden – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link