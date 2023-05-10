Boner of the Day for May 10th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HE DIDN’T APPEAR TO MAKE A RACIST REMARK. IT WAS RACIST, PLAIN AND SIMPLE.
A Georgia Bulldog football player is catching all of the flak after video has captured everyone’s attention on social media. Jamaal Jarrett was filming himself as he was watching the NFL draft. He was rooting for a former teammate to be drafted, which is an noble thing to do for a former colleague. However it’s what he said that has turned everyone against him. While the 8th pick was being announced Jamaal chirped, “Jalen Carter, come on Asian. Ching chong.” The ethnicity of the announcer was in fact, Asian. On Twitter, Asian Crime Report tweeted, “This is unacceptable and disgusting” while sharing the clip.
Boner Candidate #2: THIS HEADLINE SUMS UP THE BONER CANDIDATE WITHOUT HAVING TO EVEN READ THE STORY.
The Republican base is divided on Trump’s liability verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape case. With some Republican’s candidates coming to Trump’s defense they are ignoring the rule of law. Vivek Ramaswamy commented, “I’ll say what everyone else is privately thinking: if the defendant weren’t named Donald Trump, would we be talking about this today, would there even be a lawsuit?” The Trump campaign has stated that, “Make no mistake, this entire bogus case is a political endeavor targeting President Trump because he is now an overwhelming front-runner to be once again elected President of the United States.”
Boner Candidate #3: THIS IS TOTALLY ON ME. YES, IT IS.
John Anderson, an anchor for ESPN sports has now apologized after making fun of an athletes last name. Zach Whitecloud is the athlete he was making fun of. Which, all last names considered, is a not the most unusual name because most clouds are white. During Monday evenings edition of Sportscenter, John was reviewing highlights of the Las Vegas Golden Knight’s win over the Edmonton Oilers. John attempted to quip, “Zach Whitecloud, what kind of name is Whitecloud? Great name if you’re a toilet paper.” He did apologize saying, “This is totally on me and I sincerely apologize to Zach, the Golden Knights, their fans and everyone else for what I said.”
