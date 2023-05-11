Boner of the Day for May 11th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHY DOES UTAH ALWAYS FALL FOR THIS CRAP?
Last fall millions of children in the state of Texas brought home an envelope, and inside a letter with the state seal. The letter read, “A gift of safety, from our family to yours.” The letter cautioned, “Over 800,000 children are missing every year — that’s one every 40 seconds.” The letter came with a kit to get their child’s fingerprints, dna, and to write a description of what they look like. Utah amongst 10 other states have now allowed these kits to be distributed, taking advantage of the fears and vulnerabilities of parents who worry too much.
Boner Candidate #2: I CALL THEM AMERICANS
White nationalists, and Nazi’s in the military are nothing more than ‘Americans’ according to Tommy Tuberville. The last time white nationalists were allowed in a military was the Nazi version of Germany. Tommy wants ‘no efforts to block different ideological groups.’ He specifically said, “Our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I’ll tell you why, because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden’s agenda. They’re destroying it.”
via AL.com
Boner Candidate #3: CNN
CNN allowed Trump on television to lie for the entire time he was on air about the results of the 2020 election. There has been more than enough fallout from Fox News, by being held accountable, for their lies about rigged voting machines. Trump commented, “I think that when you look at that result and when you look at what happened during that election, unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what a lot of the people in this audience and probably maybe a couple that don’t, but most people understand what happened. That was a rigged election.”
via Daily Mail