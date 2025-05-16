Boner Of The Day For May 16th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: JAMES COMEY WAS OBVIOUSLY THREATENING TO KILL THE PRESIDENT.

James Comey former FBI director is being investigated by the Secret Service after he shared than quickly deleted a social media post, Republicans alleged was a threat to Donald Trump. The post shared a photo of seashells that spelled the number “8647”, along with the captioned stating “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” The number “86” is known as a slang term which means ‘to reject’ or ‘to get rid of’ according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it also stated that it has more recently been used as a term meaning to ‘kill.’ Along with the ’47’ meaning that Trump is the 47th president. Kristi Noem alleged the message was a call for assassination of Trump. Though Comey said he opposed violence. The Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gulielmi took it to twitter to state “We vigorously investigate anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectors.” Than Comey posted a now deleted Instagram post saying “assumed the sea shells were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence, it never occurred to be but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

Boner Candidate #2: TO ICE BARBIE, IT’S ALL A BIG GAME.

Kristi Noem has been working with a writer and producer Rob Worsoff to pitch a new reality TV show that would be titled “The American.” Which is where she would have immigrants compete in a string of challenges across the country. Where they would be competing “for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship.” In a 35 page program pitch Worsoff aim to “celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most.” The show would be based around a unscripted competition that would show 12 pre vetted immigrants travel the country on train, preform “cultural” challenges like clam digging in Maine.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: A MOTHER SHOULD SUPPORT HER SON

Ashley Pardo is a 33 year old mom living in Texas. She has been arrested and charged for allegedly buying ammunition and tactical gear for her son’s planned “mass targeted violence” at his middle school. Pardo was arrested Monday and charged with aiding in commission of terrorism. Her 13 year old son who’s behavior indicated demonstration plans for a “mass targeted violence” aimed at Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio. In January Pardo’s son was first contacted in reference to “drawings of the local school he currently attended.” Which included drawings of mapped out school with a part labeled “suicide route” with the name of the school written beside a rifle. Officials were contacted at the time ad described a “fascination with past mass shooters.” Along with this he has ran into many problems like “subsequently suspended and later in the day attempted suicide with straight razor causing significant injuries and requiring over 100 stitches.” Also his grandmother with who he would stay with time from time contacted police on Monday after she found him “hitting a live bullet with a hammer.” When he told his grandmother that the bullet came from his mom who has “guns and ammunition at her house” along with him also saying his mom has took him to a local surplus store. She bought him magazines, a tactical black vest “capable of concealing ballistic plates” also a tactical black helmet and various army clothing. He also told his grandma he was “going to be famous” before he was picked up by his mom and taken to school.

