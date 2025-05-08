Boner Candidate #1: THEY ARE TRYING TO DESTROY AMERICA

The Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee have approved a proposal to sell roughly 11,000 acres of the public land in Utah and Nevada as a way to pay for Trump’s massive tax package. The amendment will specifically target public lands in Utah’s Washington and Beaver counties and was drafted by the request from county officials. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has prioritized public land sales as the new chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, as a way to increase affordable housing.

Read Here:

Boner Candidate #2: THEY ARE HOPING TO MAKE AMERICANS SICKER

The head of the U.S Food and Drug Administration this past Tuesday reportedly raised some doubts about the need for a Covid booster shot for all Americans and then questioned the success of the past clinical trails and then suggested that the shots may to be approved to be distributed for next winter. FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary told CBS News that the shots may not be approved for later this year due to a “void” of the supporting data. The FDA on Wednesday said they will hold a public discussion later this month to discuss and make recommendations on the COVID-19 vaccines formula for 202-2026.

Read Here:

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THEY WANT TO DEGRADE AND DESTROY THE JUDICIARY.

The Justice Department is being urged to investigate a series of suspicious pizza deliveries that were made to federal judges’ homes in which some used the name of a judge’s son, who was fatally shot by a fake deliveryman. Salas, whose 20ear-old son and husband were both shot at her front door 2020. Federal judges have increasingly reported death threats, swatting calls and acts of intimidation against themselves and their families while overseeing high-profile cases that challenge Trump administration policies.

Read Here: