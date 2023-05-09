Boner of the Day for May 9th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I WAS SPRAYING FOR BUGS

A pest control worker in Pennsylvania, was caught trying to get rid of pests in an unusual way. He was emptied his bladder all over the family’s living room. 67-year-old Roger Young, the owner of Young’s Pest Control, was recorded on video agonizing the cat. Once he urinated on the carpet, and other objects, he finally looked up and saw the camera. Young’s Pest Control was hired to was hired by the apartment complex for all of their pest control jobs. Authorities have officially charged Roger after reviewing the video. Roger has also admitted to the incident saying that he “messed up and was having a bad day.”

via WJAC

Boner Candidate #2: I GUESS HE’S SAYING THAT THE “ALL MIGHTY GOD” IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THESE HORRORS.

Mass shootings are not a man made problem, according to Keith Self. He is a Republican congressman, who is representing Allen, Texas where a shooting at an outlet mall took the lives of 8 individuals. He called for prayer during an interview with CNN. He was asked by the interviewer, what about those individuals who are feeling that prayers are not longer cutting it. Keith’s response was, “Well, those are people that don’t believe in an almighty god who is absolutely in control of our lives.” Does he realize what he is implying? “Prayer is powerful in the lives of those people who are devastated right now,” he added.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #3: I’M NOT PAYING FOR THIS PAMPERED TREATMENT. I’M NOT MADE OF MONEY.

A woman has stated that her husband has refused to pay medical expenses for the birth of their child. After she ‘caved’ in for the epidural to kill the pain of childbirth. Sticker price shock has now infiltrated the hospitals in North America. The pain of taking the price of healthcare home has effected this couple. She’s now taking into consideration of ending her marriage. The husband took one look at the 8k bill, and demanded that the money come out of her pocket. He ridiculed her for accepted such ‘luxury’ treatment because “he shouldn’t have to pay for all of her extra requests.” Some people aren’t mean to be parent’s.

via MSN