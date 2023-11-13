Boner of the Day for November 13th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN YOU GOTTA GO, YOU GOTTA GO…EVEN AT THE MAGIC KINGDOM.
Disneyland and Disneyworld have a strange phenomena happening while waiting in line. Patrons of the park are defecating and leaving it there for someone else to clean up. A user on Reddit wrote, “I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance at Disney World] – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?” A Reddit user who claims to work for the park wrote, “Fun fact: this was one of 3 s—t-related incidents at Rise today.”
via NY Post
Boner Candidate #2: LOOK WHAT DADDY FOUND.
An Australian man was hiking when he found a non-venmous diamond back python. He decided it would be a great idea to take the snake and show his children. That’s when the snake immediately flips around and bit the hiker on his forearm. An expert, who runs the South Highlands Snake Catchers service said, “So please, if you see a snake or any reptile in the wild, admire it in its own habitat. Take photos or a video and please DO NOT try and capture it or take it home.”
via Sky News
Boner Candidate #3: I’M IN TRAINING TO BE A MOYLE.
Timothoes Powell, 29, has been charged with first-degree aggravated child abuse after police say he attempted to circumcise a 2 year old. Powell was taking care of the child while the mother was at work. When speaking with officials, Powell stated he found a piece of glass in the diaper. A nurse noted the cut was too clean to be an accidental wound. Police wrote in the report, “(The nurse) did note that the injury had to have been inflicted by someone, ‘as if they may have tried to circumcise.”
via Yahoo News