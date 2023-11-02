Boner of the Day for November 2nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: KING SANTOS….?
New York Representative, George Santos, posted a meme of himself on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. In the meme, he is seen wearing a crown in front of the House floor and the words, “If you come for me, you best not miss.” This was posted right after the House had unsuccessfully voted for the second time to dismiss Santos, due to his legal standing at the moment. Santos is set to be put on trial in September of 2024, for fraudulent activities having to do with his donors and campaign, and is currently facing 23 felony charges. Santos took the post down shortly after posting it, but enough people saw it before he was able to take it down.
via The Hill
Boner Candidate #2: THAT CANDY IS MINE NOW, KID.
Earlier this week in Long Island, New York, a six year old boy had a gun put to his head by a stranger. What was the reason? Halloween candy. The little boy, his mother, and his sister, had been dropping off treat bags to friends and accidentally took one to the wrong address. When they went back to retrieve the bag, the little boy went up on the porch, when the front door opened, and the man living there, Michael Yifan Wen, put a handgun to the little boy’s head. Wen has been arrested and charged with second degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
via ABC News
Boner Candidate #3: THAT WILL KEEP THE LITTLE JERKS IN LINE.
Five female daycare workers in Hamilton, Mississippi have each been charged with three felonies each after a video was filmed and leaked of the daycare workers terrorizing children. One of these workers walked around wearing a Halloween mask and screamed in the faces of the young children of the daycare, Lil Blessings Childcare and Learning Center. In the video, she is seen getting in the faces of the kids and screaming at them, saying things like, “Are you being bad? Do I need to take you outside?” and “We are supposed to be cleaning up monster!”. The kids in the video are seen crying and shaking. There is an ongoing investigation and it is unclear whether the women have obtained any kind of legal representation.
via ABC News