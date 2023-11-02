Geek News on the Radio for November 2nd, 2023

Five Nights at Freddy’s Breaking Records its First Weekend

The new game to film adaption is setting records that have never been seen before! Read here to get more details!

First Look at The Marvels coming November 10th

The new movie from Marvel Studios is set to be released in theaters on November 10th. Read more about the movie here or watch the latest trailer above!

Indiana Jones Latest Movie and Documentary on Disney +

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is to be released on Disney+ , but if you love Harrison Ford, look now further! There is also a new documentary about Harrison Ford and his role as Indiana Jones coming to Disney+ as well! Read more here to learn all about it!

Disney + to buy Hulu

Disney+ is now rumored to be buying out Hulu. So what does that mean for people with both Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions? Read more here to find out!

Disney+ Captain Nemo series available on AMC

The series about the famous Captain Nemo that was scrapped by Disney, is now going to be available on AMC! Read more here!

Godzilla Day on November 3rd-Pluto TV

Pluto TV is holding a marathon for Godzilla Day with specials all day and a stream along! Read more here!

Star Wars holiday Special – Hasbro+ Online Store Has Life Day Chewy

The Hasbro+ online store now has the holiday special Chewbacca action figure available! Read more here!