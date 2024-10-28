Boner of the Day for October 28th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: “I put it in a small bag along with a note saying ‘I love you’, it was very emotional.
A 23 year old woman now regrets removing her belly button as a gift for her now ex boyfriend. Body modification fanatic Paulina Casillas Landeros, from Jalisco, Mexico, underdone many body mods and more, but now after 3 years since the removal she regrets her decision calling it “reckless and impulsive”. She said “I was very angry, I wanted to cut all unions from everything and everyone. “I wanted to dehumanize myself in a symbolic way, I wanted to do something controversial.” Paulina said she knew she wanted to give the body part to Daniel as an ultimate token of love. She now says that if she could go back in time, she would have never done it.
Boner Candidate #2: WHERE IS THE CAULIFLOWER EAR? WHERE IS THE FOOT INFECTION?
A family has filed a lawsuit against a funeral home in new Jersey after the family was shown the wrong corpse wearing their father’s clothing. Addison Jenkins, 81, died in February 2023. His family made arrangements with Boyd Funeral Home in Camden for a viewing a few weeks later, followed by cremation, court documents said. Just a few days before, his wife dropped of clothing and personal belongings. When the family came back to view the body a few days later they “became immediately distressed and angered” to find an unrecognized corpse wearing their father’s clothes and belongings. The family said the corpse did not have Jenkins’ distinct features, including his cauliflower ear and an infection on his feet.
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: WHO’S THAT JACKWAD?
Before Donald Trump took stage at Madison Square Garden, right-wing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe warmed up the crowd with a shockingly racist performance. “Where are my proud Latinos at tonight?” Hinchcliffe asked the packed arena, eliciting scattered loud cheers. “You guys see what I mean? [The border’s] wide open. There’s so many of them.” “These Latinos, they love making babies, too,” he added. “There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside just like they did to our country.” The crowd groaned and cheered as Hinchcliffe continued, saying, “Republicans are the party with a good sense of humor.” He even went on to talk about “eating pets” in Ohio, Israel’s ongoing siege of Gaza and even referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean”.