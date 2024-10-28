Geek News on the Radio for October 28th, 2024

More Popcorn Buckets!

The Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket featuring the ability to watch a fight seen in the bucket itself.

The Running Man Remake Casting

Michael Cera and Emilia Jones cast in the new making of The Running Man. Both actors have closed the deal with the film being directed by Edgar Wright.

New Star Wars Rey Movie Lost Writer… Again

It’s happened again, the new Star Wars movie has lost it’s writer again over artistic differences. Originally it was supposed to be out in 2026, but that now seems up in the air.

Oregon Trail Movie Coming to Apple+

Have you played the Oregon Trail computer game? If you have and you said, “I want a movie of this.” You are in luck, Apple TV is currently in the works to make an Oregon Trail movie!

