Boner of the Day for September 20th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: TURNS OUT BUS DRIVER DAVE HAS A HISTORY.

In Central Utah, a school bus driver named Dave Oldroyd, was arrested for allegedly driving a bus full of kids while under the influence of alcohol. Someone had called in an anonymous tip about a school bus driver driving drunk and police began to investigate. Police found the school bus at a middle school and the kids and bus driver were still inside. Police made arrangements for a new bus for the kids, and after the kids left the bus, conducted field sobriety tests. “I stepped onto his bus and saw over a dozen kids on the bus. I asked Dave about some of his trip plans and while talking to Dave I could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Dave…It appeared to me that more than six of the students were elementary students who Dave had picked up at the elementary school and driven to the middle school.” said an officer. Dave failed the sobriety tests and was taken to Sevier County Jail where he took a breathalyzer test and blew over three times the legal limit. Oldroyd has been charged with six counts of DUI, but on top of that, was earlier this year charged with a class C misdemeanor and two class C misdemeanors last year.

via KSL

Boner Candidate #2: BABY CATCHER GO DEEP.

Two girls in Daytona Beach, 20 year old Sierrah Newell and 19 year old Brianna Lafoe, have been charged child abuse after an incident that took place this week. The two girls were seen and recorded by witnesses tossing a baby, shaking it by the ankles, and being swung up andn down. When witnesses tried to confront the two girls, Lafoe got physical and Newell threatened to be physical. The baby was taken to a hospital for red marks on its back and a possible broken arm. The two girls have been found out to have been drunk, even though they are both underage. Both girls went to jail and currently, Lafoe is still there and Newell is out.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: OKAY, OKAY; THEY’RE NOT BURNING BOOKS. THEY’RE PRACTICING TO BURN BOOKS.

Two Republican state senators from Missouri, Bill Eigel and Nick Schroer, participated last week in a “book burning”. According to the two senators, all they did was set fire to boxes labelled about liberal and leftist agendas while using flamethrowers to do so. From video taken at the “book burning,”, you can see that there may possibly books in the boxes. But no one knows for sure since there was no evidence of actual books being burned. Missouri’s House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, who is a Democrat, made a statement regarding the incident. “Watching lawmakers use flamethrowers to intimidate folks they disagree with is a jarring reminder of how they view their jobs as a joke, while real people suffer from their cruelty…We deserve a government that’s going to work to solve real problems, not make political stunts.”

via Snopes