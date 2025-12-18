Boner of the Day From December 18th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: WALK OF FAME OR WALK OF SHAME?

The White House has installed a “Presidential Walk of Fame” near the Oval Office featuring plaques that describe U.S. presidents in a highly partisan way reflecting President Trump’s views. The exhibit lavishly praises Trump with two separate plaques for his terms while mocking or misrepresenting Democratic predecessors, particularly Barack Obama and Joe Biden, using Trump-style insults and disputed claims. Many plaques present selective or inaccurate historical interpretations, emphasize themes aligned with Trump’s policies, and increasingly adopt a pointed tone as they approach the modern era. The installation continues a broader pattern in the Trump White House of using official displays and educational materials to attack Democratic presidents and promote Trump’s preferred narrative of history.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL ARE YOU INDEPENDENT OR NOT INDEPENDENT?

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr told a Senate committee that the agency is “not formally” independent, a statement followed by the removal of the word “independent” from the FCC’s website. During contentious oversight hearings, Democrats accused Carr, a Trump appointee, of threatening free speech by pressuring media companies over political satire, particularly after his comments targeting Jimmy Kimmel and ABC. Carr defended his actions as enforcement of the FCC’s public interest standard, while critics said he was weaponizing that authority to intimidate government critics and media outlets. The controversy has intensified scrutiny of the FCC’s independence and Carr’s role as media companies seek regulatory approval for major mergers.

Boner Candidate #3: SARAH WAS CONVINCED…THE PUPPY NEEDED HER AND SO SHE SAID GOODBYE TO 800 BUCKS

A Maryland grandmother lost $800 after falling victim to an online pet scam involving a Yorkshire Terrier that was advertised but never delivered. After paying through Zelle and being pressured for additional fees, she realized the seller was fraudulent when airport callers demanded thousands more for a supposed transport requirement. Consumer advocates warn that pet scams exploit emotion and urgency, urging buyers to verify sellers in person or via live video and to use safer payment methods.

