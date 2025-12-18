Geek News on the Radio From December 18th, 2025

Disclosure Day
A Teaser for Steven Spielberg Disclosure Day has been released.
Read Here
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt will play the same character in new Godzilla series!
Read Here
Star Wars
Star Wars Day Was Disney’s Biggest Streaming Day of the Year!
Read Here
