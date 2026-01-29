Boner of the Day From January 29th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: QUEER PROM? THAT’S IT. NO MONEY FOR YOU.

As Utah lawmakers consider major cuts to public education funding, the state-run Professional Outreach Program in the Schools (POPS), which brings fine arts education to classrooms through partnerships with 15 nonprofits, is among the programs facing potential reductions. Some legislators, notably Rep. Matt MacPherson, have questioned continued funding due to LGBTQ-related activities by one partner organization outside of school programming, though POPS officials insist all in-school content complies with state law. Other lawmakers and arts advocates argue POPS serves over 500,000 students statewide and warn that cutting the program would significantly harm arts access in Utah schools.

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE YOU SHOULD TAKE ANOTHER LOOK; THAT AIN’T THERE ANYMORE

First Lady Melania Trump drew online criticism after an interview promoting her upcoming documentary, Melania, in which she spoke about “establishing the East Wing” of the White House. Commenters noted that the East Wing was demolished in October 2025 to make way for a costly new ballroom, raising questions about her awareness or involvement. Social media users speculated that her comments reflected limited time spent at the White House and criticized her claims about philanthropy and business activities. The White House later said the East Wing was removed due to severe structural issues, arguing demolition was more cost-effective than renovation.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: ICE CARDS OF DEATH

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating reports that ICE agents in Eagle County, Colorado, left ace of spades playing cards, symbols historically associated with death and racism, inside the vehicles of people they detained. Advocates with the nonprofit Voces Unidas say the cards, marked “ICE Denver Field Office,” were found after at least nine people were detained in what they describe as fake traffic stops and called the act psychological harassment. DHS said it condemns the alleged behavior and has launched an internal investigation through ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

