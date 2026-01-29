Geek News on the Radio From January 29th, 2026

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on March 24th only on ‪Disney+

Paradise

It was never just about the bunker! Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since ‘The Day’. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.

Super Mario Galaxy

New galaxies. New friends. Yoshi joins the adventure. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is only in theaters April 1st

DC Swamp Thing

DC today announced Swamp Thing 1989 #1, the long-awaited, fully restored, lost issue that begins the conclusion of Rick Veitch’s acclaimed late-1980s run on Swamp Thing. After more than three decades, Veitch’s ambitious final epic will be released under DC Black Label across four issues, published monthly through July.

Mad About DC

The team-up between MAD Magazine and DC Comics is guest-edited by Chip Zdarsky and arrives April 1st.

