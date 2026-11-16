Boner Candidate #1: CHOOSY MURDERERS CHOOSE JIFF.

Joseph Gerard Cancellare Jr. was arrested Friday by the Plantation Police Department on charges of culpable negligence exposing another person to harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The investigation began Aug. 14, when the victim returned home from work and retrieved her mail. As she approached her driveway, she noticed a blue envelope that appeared greasy and bore handwriting she did not recognize, the report states. When she opened it, she found a brown substance spread across the inside of a card. She immediately recognized it as peanut butter, according to police. As of Saturday morning, Cancellare was being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office North Broward Bureau jail, where his bond was set at $20,000.

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Boner Candidate #2: DAMN KIDS WOULDN’T GIVE ME THE BALL!

Thomas Russell, 39, has been charged with three counts of battery with injury to a person under 14 years of age, according to Washington Circuit Court records. the partygoers were playing a basketball game when Russell told the kids that “biting is allowed.” The man allegedly bit two children as they were playing, multiple children at the party said they witnessed Russell’s alleged violence. Deputies arrested Russell and booked him into jail. He had an initial hearing on Tuesday, and he is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 10.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: STEVEN MILLER’S HATEFUL, RACIST, UNLOVING POLICIES AT WORK.

An 8-year-old Haitian third-grader in San Diego remains in federal custody after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a scheduled check-in. 8-year-old boy remains in federal custody following ICE check-in. The boy attended a scheduled ICE appointment at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building in downtown San Diego accompanied by his uncle, who had been caring for him since the boy’s father was deported. The Department of Homeland Security and ICE stated that the action was taken under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. Authorities claimed the uncle could not legally demonstrate formal guardianship, leading them to classify the child as an unaccompanied minor and transfer him to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) out of concern for his safety.

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