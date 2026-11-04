Boner Candidate #1: I’M SURE HE WAS JUST TRYING TO PREVENT THEM FROM RUNNING OVER HIM.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Friday it is investigating an incident earlier this month in which, according to a civil rights complaint, a federal immigration agent stopped his car, got out and slashed a tire on a car carrying two Hillsboro residents who had been filming agents. The incident that was captured on video, took place amid an escalation of immigration enforcement across Oregon in early October soon after a federal official confirmed to news outlets, that sanctuary jurisdictions across the country would see a new immigration push. Immigration enforcement began to rise in the spring and continued to steadily increase through the summer before intensifying in October. The First Amendment protects people’s right to observe, gather information about and record law enforcement operations in public, and that is widely recognized across courts in the U.S. “It’s very important for our clients for there to be accountability for this really outrageous incident. They’re specifically requesting that the identities of the agents involved be released to the public,” he said during an interview. “They’re also seeking changes to ICE training and oversight to ensure that this kind of incident doesn’t happen to anyone else.” Similar cases have been seen in Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Memphis, Ken Sexauer said.

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Boner Candidate #2: TRIGGER HAPPY TEACHER RESIGNS FROM HILLCREST HIGH.

A teacher at Hillcrest High School has resigned during an investigation after allegedly pulling out a gun during a lockdown drill inside a classroom. A spokesperson for the Canyons School District confirmed on September 30 that administrators held a routine lockdown drill at Hillcrest High School. The notice for this routine lockdown drill was sent to faculty and students beforehand. During the drill, administrators and Unified police officers observed a teacher with their gun brandished in their classroom. The teacher did not want to lower their weapon after receiving instructions from both administrators and police to do so. The teacher would later claim he did not know an upcoming drill. He was then placed on administrative leave that day and not allowed to return pending an internal investigation and later a police investigation. On Monday, this teacher resigned. Students were offered counseling services and their parents were notified of the incident.

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Boner Candidate #3: THE FINE SHERIFF OF ELIZABETH LOUISIANA.

Leaders in a Louisiana community are responding to the likelihood that a candidate accused of raping two children is set to become their next police chief. Christopher Paul, 48, was arrested in early September after he was accused of raping two 13-year-old girls 20 years ago. He faces two counts of second-degree rape. Elizabeth Mayor Mandy Green reminded residents in a Facebook post that Paul has not been convicted of a crime, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. She also said she and the village’s Board of Aldermen have no authority to change the ballot under state law. In her post, Green invited residents to attend the village’s next monthly meeting on Oct. 12 to voice their concerns. “Moving forward, my administration will always act in the best interests of our community. Together with the Board of Aldermen, we remain committed to total transparency, maintaining an open-door policy, and navigating these circumstances together with you,” she wrote. Paul’s opponent, Zachary LaCaze, said he withdrew after learning that his candidacy violated the Hatch Act because he works for the federal government. LaCaze was running as a nonpartisan candidate, while Paul is running as a Republican. LaCaze said that when asked to choose between his job and the race, he decided to keep his job to continue supporting his family. The Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday it has not yet received LaCaze’s withdrawal notice, but when it does, Paul will be elected to the position since he is running unopposed. He is eligible to hold office unless convicted of a felony. The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, a national nonprofit that aims to prevent violence against children, called for Paul to voluntarily step aside from the race while the case against him is pending.

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