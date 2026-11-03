Boners

Radio From Hell | 11.03.2026

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On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and Gina talks about her up coming New York trip, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, it’s an X Poll and we want to know what your sign off is, then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina! And we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!

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