Bonder Candidate #1: THE ONLY CONVERSATION THESE CLOWNS SHOULD BE HAVING IS WHEN TO FIRE HER.

US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle is in consideration to be fired by Marco Rubio and Donald Trump. The consideration comes after allegations of misconduct have been presented about the ambassador. A senior US official said Sunday that Trump and Rubio are “extremely pissed off” by Guilfoyle’s reported conduct and would likely decide on what action to take this week after Monday’s federal holiday. In a series of stories, the Wall Street Journal has reported questionable conduct by Guilfoyle, including an alleged threat to a host country official, accepting improper gifts and services and offering to use her influence inside the administration in return for the payment of a large credit card bill. After defending Guilfoyle following the first report, Rubio has declined to comment publicly on the growing allegations. On Wednesday, Rubio said: “Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here.” Following the reports Rubio, before leaving Athens, berated journalists for asking about the allegations saying he didn’t know if they were true and that he would not respond if he could not confirm. “You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it’s the gospel. It’s not the gospel. It’s not the gospel for me. That’s not the way we do things,” Rubio said at the foot of his plane as Guilfoyle, who was there to see him depart, looked on. The official said that Rubio had grown increasingly frustrated as the reports multiplied. The state department has declined to comment on a potential IG investigation.

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Bonder Candidate #2: THIS COLLEGE PROFESSOR IS A REAL WHIZ.

A whizzing Minnesota college professor allegedly spilled his own urine on a student’s backpack in what authorities believe to be the latest in a disturbing series of the educator’s pee-soaked incidents, according to new court documents. Ex-Macalester College professor Paul Fischer, 55, was charged with first-degree property damage and faces five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 for the alleged urine-soaked vandalism. There had been six previous incidents involving urine being discovered in odd places at the college’s science center. The alleged piss plot was uncovered after a Macalester College student said the biology professor had heeded nature’s call on Dec. 5, 2025, after she briefly stepped away while working at the school’s science center – only to return to find her backpack moist with a pungent yellow liquid. It was found that there had been six previous incidents involving urine being discovered in odd places at the college’s science center. Odd places where pee was discovered included trash cans, water bottles and even inside other professors’ decorations, according to documents. When he was questioned by authorities, Fischer told police he developed a strange habit over the past two years of peeing in a cup and dumping it in campus trash cans or science lab sinks. The toilet-challenged educator told cops he may have accidentally soiled the student’s backpack while trying to dispose of a cup full of his wee into a trash can near his office. The serial urine sprinkler was charged with first-degree property damage and faces five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. He is expected in court in early November. Attorney information for Fischer wasn’t readily available, and he could not be reached for comment.

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Bonder Candidate #3: TROUBLE AT THE GHOST TOWN SHOW DOWN

A Massachusetts football referee and coach traded blows on the field during a girls’ tournament, while “outraged” parents were forced to keep the brawlers apart. Jeff Etienne, who has officiated flag football games for 20 years, and the member of the Massachusetts Outlaws team scuffled during the game in Revere on Saturday after the coach was upset over a decision. The coach, who hasn’t been publicly named, was “frustrated with calls being made and was questioning a call about blitzes that were originally in our favor and then flipped to the other team’s favor within the course of one play,” the team said. The coach yelled in Etienne’s face before the referee pushed him, witnesses told WCVB. “The situation unfortunately escalated quickly and got physical,” the team said. “The game was stopped at that point.”Etienne and the coach had to be kept apart. At one point, horrified parents pinned the Outlaws coach on the ground before leading him away.“I was outraged. I was totally outraged,” one grandparent, who didn’t want to be identified, told WCVB. The scuffle unfolded in front of girls taking part in the Ghost Town Showdown tournament, which was held at Harry Della Russo Stadium, known as “The Boneyard.” The tournament was open to girls divisions starting at six and under. It’s unclear if Etienne and the football coach suffered any injuries during their altercation. Etienne was mindful of how his response led to tempers escalating. “I do take responsibility,” he said. “Just like [the] many other times that I’ve had coaches yell at me, I’ve walked away from it. “That’s what I should have done. This sort of situation should never happen in youth sports. “It should never ever be that serious. We’re not playing for millions of dollars. We’re not playing in the NFL.”

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