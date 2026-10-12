Geek News on the Radio from October 12th, 2026

Blade Runner 2099 Trialer
Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer
The Exorcist: Martyrs Trailer
Marvel Zodiac Announcement
It’s a secret according to Marvel and their announcement at NY Comic Con. Apparently the only clues that we have about this is in the logo. What do you think?
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