Geek News

Geek News on the Radio from October 12th, 2026

Posted on

Blade Runner 2099 Trialer

 

Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer

 

The Exorcist: Martyrs Trailer

 

Marvel Zodiac Announcement

It’s a secret according to Marvel and their announcement at NY Comic Con. Apparently the only clues that we have about this is in the logo. What do you think?

Read More

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top