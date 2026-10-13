!!!WINNER!!!

Bonder Candidate #1: NICK SHIRLEY, MAKING UTAH PROUD AGAIN

Nick Shirley is a right-wing independent journalist, and his latest video claims to investigate EBT fraud in the CID and Little Saigon. Lam’s Seafood, locatated in Seattle’s Chinatown International District, says Nick Shirley’s latest video pushes misleading claims about its business. “He’s going after the big headlines, truth be damned,” said Teizi Mersai, Operations Manager for Lam’s Seafood. In the video that was released on Wednesday, Shirley and his team enter Lam’s Seafood on September 20th and try to purchase two items. Shirley, along with a woman in a pink hat, attempts to purchase what they believe is a can of Spam and a package of sushi, which rings up to a total of $120. The woman is seen on video speaking Vietnamese to the cashier before the items are scanned. Mersai said Shirley and his team actually tried to buy a pack of spring rolls and a can of Fortune luncheon meat, and he clarifies that the Vietnamese-speaking woman actually asked for a case of the luncheon meat, which is why the total came out to $120. Shirley and their team attempted to use an EBT to buy the items but did not have the correct PIN number for the card, and so they left the store without completing the purchase. “They walk out with nothing because there was no transaction,” said Mersai. After Shirley left Lam’s to scold the Vietnamese-speaking woman, he returned to the store and confronts the cashier saying “Excuse me. How come you sold this Spam and sushi for 120 dollars?”, Mersai says Shirley’s video still suggests Lam’s Seafood is involved in EBT fraud, but Mersai pushes back, saying Lam’s Seafood cannot turn away anyone who tries to buy groceries with an EBT card. “We are obligated to make sure we sell it to them,” said Mersai. “Just because I see someone who looks transient or I feel like they’re going to be committing EBT fraud, I can’t say ‘sorry, I’m not going to sell it to you.’” “We started getting calls from not just customers but people we’ve never heard of, who are calling and cursing over the phone, yelling at us, saying you guys are cheating customers, cheating people,” said Mersai. The backlash has been so great that Mersai produced this video on Lam’s Seafood’s social media pages, calling out Shirley’s video and giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how they operate. Mersai says he has tried to contact Shirley through social media and email but has not heard back. “I don’t even care if he apologizes. Just take it down, and he could put up a new correct one. We would actually be willing to help him create that video,” said Mersai. Shirley’s video has not only led to lost revenue but Lam’s Seafood has also lost customers and they are looking into taking legal action against Shirley.

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Bonder Candidate #2: IT SEEMS THAT THE PEOPLE SURROUNDING SUSAN COLLINS ARE OUT OF TOUCH WITH MAINE VOTERS

A Republican super PAC was trying to influence a crucial Senate race in Maine and spent thousands of dollars running an attack ad in the wrong Portland, targeting voters thousands of miles away in Oregon. The advertisement was funded by the super PAC, Defending Main Street, assailing Troy Jackson, the Democratic nominee in Maine, and was shown to more than a million viewers in Oregon and over 300,000 others in Washington State from Thursday to Sunday. The super PAC’s chief financial officer, Sarah Chamberlain has pinned the blunder, which cost $25,900, entirely on its ad-buying vendor, Cross Screen Media. She added that the vendor had pulled the ads, which ran on YouTube, and began a new campaign targeting Mr. Jackson in Maine. “Defending Main Street had nothing to do with this,” Ms. Chamberlain said in an interview before mentioning 1903 Group, the vendor’s parent company. “They screwed up.” A spokesman for 1903 Group confirmed the mistake. He said the money had been refunded to the super PAC, which said in a statement that no donor funds would be lost because of the error. People took to social media on Monday morning to share how bizarre it was to have seen the ad in Oregon. Later in the day, the Google listing for the ad appeared to have been fixed, to show ZIP codes in Maine. Ms. Collins’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Dan Gottlieb, a spokesman for Mr. Jackson’s campaign, seized on the ad mix-up, saying Ms. Collins and “her allies are so out of touch with Maine, they apparently can’t find it on a map.”

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Bonder Candidate #3: NO WONDER IT HELPS BABY SLEEP.

Pacific Health Sciences is recalling one lot of Magic Tea Brand Baby Sleep Gripe Water after testing found undeclared alcohol in the bottles. The FDA identified ethanol at roughly 8.3%, methanol at 0.35%, and isopropanol at 0.48% none of which appeared on the product label. The agency warns these substances pose risks to children, including drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, and potentially respiratory depression. The recalled lot, number 25122BW, has a best-by date of December 2028. Consumers should discard the product or return it for a refund.

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