Boner of the Day From October 7th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, I TOOK THEM BECAUSE I LIKED THEM

69-year-old Christine Ruth Freeman on October 5 was arrested in Polk County Florida. Freeman is accused of stealing two pumpkin-shaped cushions from a neighbor’s porch, then leaving them sitting on the golf cart she used to get away. Security camera footage recorded a woman walking onto the porch and taking the two cushions, which the sheriff’s office valued at $60. She then got onto a golf cart and left. Detectives went to speak to the woman about the missing cushions and asked where the golf cart was. She let them know the cart was still in her garage. When Detectives went in to investigate the cart they found the cushions still sitting in the cart. Freeman then admitted to taking them because she liked them. Freeman was charged with burglary and petit theft. PCSO listed the burglary charge as a second-degree felony and the petit theft charge as a second-degree misdemeanor.

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Boner Candidate #2: CAN I BORROW YOUR PHONE?

A St. George restaurant worker has been arrested for two alleged counts of voyeurism after police say he borrowed a coworker’s phone, saying he wanted to listen to music, then shared her nude photos with a third party. Julian Joseph Navarro, 19, faces two counts of voyeurism — distributing image, listed as a third-degree felony. The victim told the officer that Navarro, her co-worker, had asked earlier in the day to borrow her phone so he could listen to music. The woman said Navarro was on her phone a lot over the next almost two hours, but she thought he was finding music, and she was busy, so she “did not think much of it.” The woman took her phone back when she went to use the restroom, and “noticed her messages were open, and there was a fully naked photo of her sent to a number” she did not know. She erased the message and blocked the number, she said, then “she went to look at her deleted photos and realized there was the one she deleted and another deleted message to the same number.” The messages were able to be recovered and reviewed according to arrest documents. The woman confronted Navarro, and he denied taking the action and showed her his photos and recently deleted texts, the arrest document said. His phone did show a contact at the number the naked photos were sent to. The number was determined to belong to another coworker, known by Navarro. The woman added, “I then advised he was under arrest and placed him into my vehicle. I then again questioned Julian stating it did not make sense. Julian then stated he did everything I said he did, he admitted to sending the naked photos of (the victim) to himself. He stated he deleted them entirely from his phone already though,” The officer noted that Navarro allegedly committed the felonies while on probation or parole. Navarro is listed as of Tuesday as an inmate in the Washington County jail.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: IS ANYONE GOING TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT THIS?

The White House went on the defensive Tuesday over confusing comments President Trump made one night earlier about the war with Iran and high gas prices, with the administration’s top communications official insisting that Mr. Trump’s remarks were taken out of context. While speaking to a packed-out rally in Grand Island, Neb., Mr. Trump said exactly this, “I want to see a tremendous victory. You want to see a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did. And again, remember, with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe. They can take out a city. Let them take, let them take out Los Angeles; let them take out San Diego. That’s — this is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s essentially almost over with. And they might keep going a little long. You know, they always say they have a big threshold for pain. They need it. Let me tell you, they need it. But it’s going to end very soon. And it’ll end one way or the other. And your gas and your gasoline and all of the things. And don’t forget, we also took on a country known as Venezuela. They never talk about that. They never talk about Venezuela. And we’re taking in hundreds of millions of barrels of oil every week. We’re pouring oil. We’re pouring oil into this country like nobody’s ever seen before.” On Tuesday Morning, the White House’s communications director, Steven Cheung, responded: “The media freakout over President Trump’s comments is not rooted in reality. He was clearly stating U.S. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t been stopped. America is safer because of the president. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money.” Jim Desmond, a Trump-endorsed Republican seeking an open House seat in California, wrote online that he “vehemently” disagreed with Mr. Trump’s comments. “The first responsibility of our commander in chief is to protect the American people and our homeland,” he wrote. “As a Navy veteran, I served to protect Americans, not write off American cities as an acceptable price of war. Our job is to keep Americans safe, stand up to our enemies, and make sure a threat like that never becomes reality. No American city is expendable, and no American family should ever be treated as collateral damage.” Mr. Trump has a rambling style of off-the-cuff speaking, especially while holding forth at rallies, and this is far from the first time something like this has happened.

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