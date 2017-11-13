Boner (Round Two) for November 13th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: OH COME ON; IT’S JUST A CUTE LITTLE SQUIRREL.

A Florida man has been served with an eviction notice over his emotional support squirrel.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: HEY BUDDY, WHERE YOU GOING ON THAT SNAPPER.

A Florida man was arrested after police caught him drunk driving his lawn mower down a major highway, Fox 13 reported.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: A BOX OF LIVE KILLER SNAKES.

Sometimes a mystery box contains a gift, and sometimes it holds venomous snakes, spiders, and scorpions. The Australian Border Force found several of these critters still alive in a package marked “2 pair shoes” shipped from Northern Europe this week.

