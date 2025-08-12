Boners of the Day For August 12, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WE’RE GLAD THE BABY IS SAFE, BUT REALLY MOM?

A man, Carlos Daniel Castellanos, was arrested in Salt Lake City after stealing a car with a baby inside. Around 11am on a Thursday in the parking structure of Gateway, 62 S. Rio Grande, a women backed away from her vehicle after setting down her child in the back seat. According to police report, “As Carlos was exiting the garage, he passed the unoccupied running vehicle. Carlos entered the vehicle through the driver’s side door and began driving away. (The mother), who was nearby, realized her vehicle was moving and attempted to stop the car.” Carlos eventually realized their was a child in the vehicle and yelled for the mother to grab her child, after he then fled.

Boner Candidate #2: HE THOUGHT THE ‘TRUMP BURGER’ WOULD PROTECT HIM.

28 year old Roland Mehrez Beainy, owner of the infamous Trump Burger and MAGA Supporter, has been accused of immigration fraud and potential deportation. It was no secret that Roland was a fan of Trump, he had placed worshiping-like signs around his diner, some which include statements like “Trump was right about everything. Wake up, America!” and “Jesus is my savior. Trump is my president.” It is currently unknown if the individual continues to hold his Trump beliefs but Roland did say in a statement “90 percent of the s—t they’re saying is not true!”

Boner Candidate #3: THEY ARE BOTH PATHETIC

Jimmy Fallon of the Tonight Show is facing recoil after being accused of being a “yes to everyone’ man” after having Greg Gutfeld on his show. At some point in the show, Fallon inquired Gutfeld about his show, but forgot to mention that it was on Fox News and his narrow-minded views on the network by saying them as “jokes.” For instance, Gutfeld claimed that conservatives should be called Nazis like how the black community have “claimed” the n-word. Gutfeld goes on to saying “We need to learn from the Blacks, the way they were able to remove the power from the N-word by using it. So, from now on, it’s, ‘What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what’s hanging, my Nazi?’” Because of Gutfelds recent actions many are claiming that Fallon is a “yes man” with individuals saying “a pathetic example of desperate groveling to the MAGA media machine.” and “Fallon has always been a ‘yes to everyone’ man. The guy’s got almost zero convictions.”

