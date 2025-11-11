Boner of the Day From November 11th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: DIRTY DEEDS IN DEVIL’S GARDEN

Graffiti and vandalism were discovered inside Arches National Park in Utah during the ongoing government shutdown, with the word “Grug” spray-painted on several sandstone formations along the Devils Garden Trail. Retired park ranger Allyson Mathis, who found the damage, believes the lack of park staff due to the shutdown left the park vulnerable to such acts. Mathis and other advocates are calling for the parks to be closed until normal operations resume, arguing that without proper protection, the parks’ preservation mission is being compromised.

Boner Candidate #2: PEPPER SPRAY FOR A DANGEROUS BABY

A family in Cicero, Illinois, was pepper-sprayed by federal agents while leaving a Sam’s Club, with the irritant hitting Rafael Veraza, his partner Evelin Herrera, and their 1-year-old daughter, Arianna Sofia. The incident occurred as agents were responding to nearby protests, and footage shows a federal officer launching the spray from a vehicle window into the family’s car. Arianna suffered breathing difficulties and Veraza had a severe asthmatic reaction, leading the family to seek hospital treatment. The event sparked outrage from local officials and renewed scrutiny of Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who was recently reprimanded by a judge for dishonesty about previous tear gas use and whose agents are now under stricter court-ordered limits on force.

Boner Candidate #3: THE ARMY GAVE COVER TO A UNIFORMED PREDATOR.

An Army gynecologist, Dr. Blaine McGraw, is accused of secretly recording intimate videos of female patients during medical exams at Fort Hood, Texas, according to a lawsuit filed by one of the alleged victims. Army investigators have found thousands of photos and videos on McGraw’s devices, contacting at least 25 women so far, though many more victims may remain unidentified. The lawsuit claims Army leadership ignored years of sexual misconduct complaints, allowing McGraw to continue practicing and exploit his position. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, described feeling violated and unsafe after learning she had been filmed without consent, calling the experience a profound betrayal by the institution meant to protect her.

