Boner Candidate #1: FUNNY JOKE.

The San Jose Sharks apologized after an offensive message was displayed on the scoreboard during their Hispanic Heritage Night game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The message, which said “SJ Sharks fans love ice!! Get ’em boyz!” was submitted externally and accidentally shown despite the team’s review process. The Sharks have launched an investigation into the incident and expressed regret, emphasizing that the message does not align with their values.

Boner Candidate #2: PACKIN’ HEAT WHILE BLACK…UNLAWFUL IN CHICAGO.

Chicago residents who legally possess firearms and have proper licenses have been charged with felonies, seemingly due to racial discrimination. McWilliams, a Black man stopped by police, was arrested despite having a valid Firearms Owner Identification (FOID) card and concealed carry license, which he disclosed to officers during the stop. The charges, even without conviction, cause significant hardship, leading critics to argue that such actions disproportionately discourage legal gun ownership among minorities.

Boner Candidate #3: P ROMISES BROKEN; LIES UPON LIES.

President Trump’s $200 million plan for a new ballroom addition to the White House has sparked controversy, with The Washington Post revealing images of the East Wing being demolished as construction begins. Despite Trump’s assurances that the project wouldn’t interfere with the White House’s existing structure, photos show parts of the East Wing being torn down. The ballroom, which will be larger than the current White House, is being funded by private donations, with Trump emphasizing that it would cost taxpayers nothing. Ironically, one of the contributors, NextEra Energy, recently had a large project canceled by the Bureau of Land Management.

