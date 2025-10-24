Boners of the Day From October 24th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HE WORKS FOR ‘DIGNITY MEMORIAL? THAT’S A HOOT!

A Florida man, identified as Kemp, vandalized a Pride flag at a Starbucks after complaining to the manager that it offended him. When told the display was company policy, he poured tea on the flag, tore it down, and threw it away, causing about $210 in damage. Arrested on a misdemeanor charge, Kemp was released on a $500 bond, sparking criticism over the leniency of his punishment given his entitled behavior.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: CLIMB UP THERE HONEY SO MOMMY CAN GET A GOOD PICTURE.

A 5-year-old girl fell overboard from the Disney Dream cruise ship after climbing onto an open porthole railing to pose for a photo, according to a police report. Her father immediately jumped in after her, and both were rescued within minutes by the ship’s crew; the girl was unharmed, while her father sustained injuries. The family, on their first cruise, said they were unaware the window was open, and the mother blamed Disney for not having coverings on the portholes. After investigation, prosecutors declined to press charges, determining that while the parents’ actions were negligent, they did not meet the threshold for criminal culpability.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: WELL THEN JAMIE, SHOULDN’T YOU WANT TO RELEASE THE FILES?

House Oversight Chair James Comer claimed that former President Bill Clinton had stronger ties to Jeffrey Epstein than Donald Trump, arguing that evidence cleared Trump of wrongdoing. However, despite these claims, Republican leaders—led by Speaker Mike Johnson—are blocking efforts to release the full government files on Epstein, even as Democrats push for transparency. Critics point out the hypocrisy in Comer’s statements, noting that his party’s actions contradict their supposed commitment to accountability. The controversy highlights internal GOP contradictions, with Comer defending Trump while refusing to investigate his own connections to Epstein.

Read Here