Celebrity News for February 16th, 2017

Metallica frontman ‘livid’ over Grammy mic mishap

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says lead singer James Hetfield was “livid” over the technical mishap that left him without a working microphone for the band’s Grammy duet with Lady Gaga. Hetfield’s verses weren’t audible for the first half of the Sunday performance of “Moth Into Flame.” He eventually moved over to share Gaga’s microphone for the remainder of the song.

Grammy producer apologizes to Metallica over mic mishap

The longtime producer of the Grammy Awards is offering apologies to Metallica and Shirley Caesar after a technical glitch and a misprint marred their inclusion on the show. The mic for Metallica’s James Hetfield wasn’t initially working when the band took the stage to perform with Lady Gaga, and Caesar, a lifetime achievement award honoree, was misidentified during the televised ceremony when a photo of another gospel star, CeCe Winans, was shown instead of her during a montage clip.

Carlos Santana backpedals on Beyoncé diss

Carlos Santana says he was only trying to congratulate Adele on her big night at the Grammys when he said Beyoncé “is very beautiful to look at” but “not a singer, singer.” Santana told the Australian Associated Press that Adele can “sing, sing.” He said Adele “doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”

Colbert beating Fallon in ratings since Trump took office

President Trump’s promise to change America is already producing results — at least when it comes to late-night TV. CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” attracted more viewers than its rival, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” during the week that ended Feb. 10 — the second week in a row the Peacock Network finished No. 2. And Colbert’s margin of victory is growing.

Kesha releases damning emails in Dr. Luke lawsuit

“Cannibal” singer Kesha has released a trove of damning emails in her legal quest to break ties with music producer Dr. Luke over allegations that he was mentally and sexually abusive — including one that criticizes her breaking a juice cleanse with a Diet Coke and another quoting him telling her, “I don’t give a s–t what you want.” A year after a Manhattan judge ruled that Kesha couldn’t walk away from her exclusive recording contract with Sony and Dr. Luke despite claims that he’d raped her and called her a “fat f–king refrigerator,” she’s asking the jurist to reconsider.

ROMAN POLANSKI WANTS BACK IN U.S. To Settle Child Rape Case

Roman Polanski will make a move next week to return to the U.S. and end his child rape case for good, without serving additional jail time. Polanski’s famed lawyer, Harland Braun, has asked an L.A. County Superior Court judge to unseal a long-secret transcript of the testimony of the prosecutor in the Polanski case. Braun believes the secret testimony supports Polanski’s claim that he cut a deal to serve only 48 days behind bars for raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977, and the judge signed off.

Drew Barrymore injured on ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ set

Playing a zombie is dangerous business for Drew Barrymore. While rehearsing a scene where her “Santa Clarita Diet” character jumps on a man’s back to kill him, Barrymore hit her head on the pavement and suffered a concussion. “I had MRIs and CAT scans for two days in the hospital,” she told told Us Weekly of the July incident. “I almost died.”

Nick Cannon to make first appearance since quitting ‘AGT’

Making his first appearance since dramatically quitting as the host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,”Nick Cannon is set to be a guest on Amazon’s Style Code Live on Thursday. The comedian/rapper/actor/record producer told hosts Rachel Smith and Frankie Grande about his newfound fondness for turbans.

NICK CANNON He Quit ‘AGT’ BECAUSE NBC TREATED HIM DIFFERENTLY

Nick Cannon was “shaken to his core” and seriously questioned his value as an entertainer after NBC unleashed its fury on him, and that led him to the decision to quit “America’s Got Talent.” Sources familiar with the situation tell us, Nick was devastated when he learned the network was on the verge of firing him as host of ‘AGT.’ He looked at the long history of entertainers — Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, David Letterman and many others — who trashed their networks right on their shows, and the brass allowed it. Yet Nick went on Showtime, made a few “harmless comments about NBC,” and he was threatened with termination.

Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga condemn Texas ‘bathroom bill’

Musicians Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys along with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence are among more than 140 artists and celebrities condemning a Texas “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people. Britney Spears and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also signed a letter Tuesday criticizing the Republican-backed efforts as a “denial of basic human dignity.” The bill would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

