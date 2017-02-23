Celebrity News for February 23rd, 2017

‘CASH ME OUSSIDE’ GIRL MY HIRED MUSCLE HAS TRUMP RALLY EXPERIENCE!!! … How Bow Dah?!

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl wanted security worthy of a president … and that’s exactly what she got. Danielle Bregoli is now rolling with members of the security team that handled crowds at some of Donald Trump’s campaign rallies. Guardian Security did crowd control for various campaign venues in Florida. Check out the guys on the team … they’re now flanking the hottest 13-year-old celebrity in Hollywood … at least for the next 15 minutes. Guardian has 500 clients, many of whom are celebs, including Chris Brown, Future, Nicki Minaj and Ciara.

Man arrested following Migos and Sean Kingston scuffle

A Florida man has been jailed on felony and misdemeanor charges after he fired a shot during a fight between the hip hop music group Migos and rapper Sean Kingston outside a Las Vegas Strip convention center, police said Wednesday. The gunshot was fired in the air and no one was reported to have been injured during the fracas Tuesday afternoon outside the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas police Officer Danny Cordero said.

Suspect in killing of T-Pain’s niece is found dead

Authorities say the man suspected of killing rapper and record-producer T-Pain‘s niece has been found dead from an apparent suicide. Tallahassee police reported Tuesday night that they found the body of 25-year-old Tavon Jackson almost six months after police identified him as the suspect in the slaying of 23-year-old Javona Glover.

Luke Bryan’s infant niece has tragically died

Luke Bryan thanked his fans for their prayers after revealing his infant niece Sadie Brett Boyer died Tuesday. Boyer was born in the summer of 2016 and was battling an undisclosed cardiac heart issue as well as several other conditions. Boyer was the daughter of Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline’s brother Bo Boyer and his wife Ellen Boyer. Bryan tweeted to his fans Tuesday evening, “We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y’all.”

Umbrella used by Britney Spears in 2007 attack up for auction

The paparazzo whom Britney Spears attacked with an umbrella during her 2007 meltdown is selling the item to the highest bidder. Photographer Daniel Ramos told Broadly on Tuesday, the 10-year-anniversary of the infamous incident, that he’s auctioning off the green umbrella and plans to donate half of the proceeds to a charity of Spears’ choice.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter rebounds from ATV accident

Maddie Spears is back in action and taking it to the court. Two weeks removed from her traumatic ATV accident, the 8-year-old hit the gym with a friend, shooting hoops as mom Jamie Lynn Spears watched on from the stands. “1st Basketball practice today 🏀 #Godisgood,” Spears captured Tuesday on Instagram. Maddie was hospitalized earlier this month following the injuries she sustained after driving an ATV into a pond on the family’s Kentwood, Louisiana property. She was discharged from Children’s Hospital in New Orleans in mid-February.

Here’s How Close Harrison Ford Came To Landing On Top Of A Passenger Jet

Harrison Ford, carpenter, actor and plane man, was involved in a “potentially serious incident” last week when he landed on a taxiway instead of a runway at John Wayne Airport here in Orange County, flying right over a passenger jet. Now we have video to show how close he got.

Inside the $1M jewel heist at Simon Cowell’s mansion

A serial burglar ripped off $1 million in jewelry after climbing security walls and carrying out a daring pre-dawn raid on Simon Cowell’s London mansion two years ago, prosecutors said Wednesday. Darren February, 34, forced his way into the music mogul’s house in tony West London by accessing a rear patio door after trying to enter through the front door as an unsuspecting Cowell slept inside, prosecutor Denis Barry told the jury in opening remarks at the homeless man’s theft trial.

SINEAD O’CONNOR I WAS WRONG TO CLAIM ARSENIO GAVE PRINCE DRUGS

Sinead O’Connor is issuing a full mea culpa for accusing Arsenio Hall of providing drugs to Prince, and saving her ass from a $5 million lawsuit in the process … TMZ has learned. Arsenio and Sinead tell TMZ, in a joint statement, “Sinead has retracted and apologized for statements she made about Arsenio last year, which prompted his defamation lawsuit against her.”

Louis C.K. inks deal with Netflix for two stand-up specials

Louis C.K.’s next two comedy specials will debut exclusively on Netflix, Variety has learned. The first of the specials, titled “2017” and filmed in Washington, D.C., will premiere April 4 globally on Netflix. C.K. is no stranger to the streaming world; he released his 2011 special “Live from the Beacon Theater” exclusively on his own website for $5, and several of his other specials have been available on Netflix for years — “2017” will merely be the first to debut as a Netflix original. His latest series, “Horace and Pete,” was distributed solely through ; after its first run on his site, Hulu picked up the syndicated streaming rights.

