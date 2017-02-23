Geek News for February 23rd, 2017

Watch the ‘Alien: Covenant’ doomed crew’s last supper

Hey, who’s ready to go on a bug hunt? On Wednesday night, viewers watching the new episode of “Legion” on FX got a sneak peek at “Alien: Covenant,” the next installment in Ridley Scott’s “Alien” franchise. The ship’s captain (James Franco, as revealed in yesterday’s cast photo) isn’t feeling well (this is never a good sign in the “Alien” movies). Once he shuffles off to rest, his crew decides to have one last meal and party before they go into cryosleep for their journey.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY BLU-RAY RELEASE DATE, BOX ART AND BONUS FEATURES REVEALED

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on April 4, Disney and Lucasfilm announced today. Prior to its Blu-ray release, Rogue One will be available via Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on March 24. Alongside the release date, the official box art for the Blu-ray was revealed, which you can check out below.

‘Marvel’s Inhumans’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum To Star As Maximus In ABC Series

Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon has been cast in a lead role of Maximus in ABC’s live-action series Marvel’s Inhumans. Marvel’s Inhumans, which has a straight-to-series order for next fall, will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family. In the series, Maximus is a clever and charming Inhuman who is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King – though he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.

FOX ‘X-Men’ TV Series Pilot Casts Jamie Chung as Blink

Per Variety, FOX’s incarnation of the teleporting mutant (whose real name is Clarice Fong) is described as “sarcastic, lively and a bit of a tomboy. Her naturally strong exuberance has taken a hit after a sudden and traumatic upheaval of her life. As she adjusts to the new people and places that are suddenly “home,” she is slowly becoming herself again.”

What will fans see in the ‘Logan’ after-credits scene?

Upcoming “X-Men” spinoff “Logan” will feature an after-credits scene, according to recent reports, fueling speculation about what audiences will see if they wait through the acknowledgements that follow feature films. No one has yet confirmed the scene’s content, but if history is any indication, fans will see a set-up for a sequel or another “X-Men” movie. In many cases, the scenes that begin when the credits end serve as defacto trailers for future movies.

‘Hellboy III’ Officially Scrapped, Guillermo del Toro Says

“Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it,” del Toro wrote to his more than 602,000 followers.

The New Mystery Science Theater 3000 Has a Premiere Date, a Cast Photo, and My Heart

In the not-too-distant future—not next Sunday, but a bit under two months from now—the Satellite of Love will grace our skies once more as Netflix has announced the release date of the show’s revival: Friday, April 14. And from this first photo of the new cast, I couldn’t be more optimistic.

