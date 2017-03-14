Celebrity News for March 14th, 2017

SNOOP DOGG MOCKS PRESIDENTIAL ASSASSINATION

Snoop Dogg takes a fake gun to a caricature of Donald Trump and shoots him in a music video. The rapper goes in hard on the prez in the vid for “Lavender” … depicting him as nothing but a clown who deserves to be chained up and assassinated … or at least scared into thinking he’ll be killed. Snoop told Billboard he made the song because “Nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f****** clown as a president.” Message delivered.

MARCO RUBIO SNOOP PUT OUT A DANGEROUS MESSAGE With Mock Assassination

Senator Marco Rubio’s taking a shot at Snoop Dogg over his music video taking a more literal shot at President Trump. We got Rubio at Reagan National Airport, and he took a strong stance against Snoop’s “Lavender” music video … and the imagery of Snoop aiming a gun at the prez. He says disagreeing with policy is one thing, but worries Snoop is now crossing into a dangerous area — where he’s potentially giving twisted people very wrong ideas.

‘Sponge Bob Square Pants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the long-running hit Nickelodeon series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” has revealed that he has been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease ALS. The 55-year-old animator shared a statement with Variety announcing the diagnosis and his intent to continue working on the series, which has been on the air since 1999. “I wanted people to hear directly from me that I have been diagnosed with ALS.,” the statement reads. “Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to work on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ and my other passions for as long as I am able. My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We ask that our sincere request for privacy be honored during this time.”

Network reboots MTV Movie Awards, adds TV categories

The MTV Movie Awards are getting a reboot. Network officials announced Monday that after 25 years of celebrating everything from the irreverent to the excellent in movies, they will be adding television to the lineup. The new “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air live on Sunday, May 7, from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The network is also turning the run-up to the live show into a full-fledged “Movie & Television Festival” with live musical acts and a red carpet.

‘American Guns’ reality star convicted of selling guns illegally

The star of the reality TV show “American Guns” faces up to 15 years in prison after his conviction last week on firearms and tax evasion charges. Richard Wyatt, 53, ran a Denver-area gun shop called Gunsmoke that was the setting for the Discovery Channel show for two seasons in 2011 and 2012. He was found guilty Friday of selling guns without a license and failing to disclose $1.1 million in income to the IRS after a trial in Denver Federal Court, The Denver Post reports.

Musician shot in armed robbery at SXSW

A musician was shot and wounded during an armed robbery at SXSW. Michael Sanders, of Austin, Texas-based indie-rock band Löwin, was mugged by three men on his way home from seeing another act perform at Hotel Vegas on Friday. One of the robbers turned and shot Sanders in the shoulder, after taking his money and phone, according to the Austin Chronicle.

J-Rod makes brief appearance on social media

Jennifer Lopez posted what looked like an intimate Instagram shot with new beau Alex Rodriguez — then quickly deleted it while the pair vacationed together in the Bahamas. Page Six reported last week that they’ve been quietly dating, and exclusively revealed that they are on a getaway at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club. J.Lo temporarily posted a fuzzy image of the pair cuddling.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Got Commitment Tattoos Before Split

According to the tattoo artist’s website, Jolie got three new tattoos on her back, while Pitt chose to have a Buddhist symbol inked on the left side of his stomach. Kanpai also noted that he used the same ink for both of their tattoos, so that they are “symbolically bound as husband and wife.” Jolie filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. The actress also requested full custody amid an investigation into Pitt’s behavior following an incident of alleged child abuse involving the “Burn After Reading” star and the couple’s son Maddox on a private plane. Pitt was later cleared of all charges by The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, which determined there was no pattern of abusive behavior. Pitt and Jolie have largely avoided the public eye since their divorce announcement. Last month, though, the “Maleficent” actress opened up about their split for the first time, noting that it was a “very difficult time.” Speaking with BBC World News, Jolie said, “We are a family, and we always will be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.” Read More Jordan Peele Just Became the First Black Writer-Director With a $100M Movie Debut Over the weekend, “Get Out” director Jordan Peele quietly made history when he became the first African-American writer-director to earn $100 million with his debut movie. In its third weekend of release, the horror-satire continued to show long legs despite strong competition from two big blockbusters, “Logan” and “Kong: Skull Island.” The film only saw a 25 percent drop off from the previous weekend to hold to an estimated $21 million, bringing its domestic cume to an estimated $111 million. Read More Bryan Cranston celebrates 61st birthday Bryan Cranston rang in 61 at Delmonico’s on Saturday night. Joined by wife Robin Dearden and friends, the “Breaking Bad” star dug into a hearty ribeye and then, for dessert, baked Alaska. The group sang a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to the actor. We’re told Cranston was “super friendly” to staff and posed for a photo with executive chef Billy Oliva. “America’s Next Top Model” mainstay Miss J. Alexander also happened to be in the restaurant on Saturday night, but wasn’t part of Cranston’s party. Read More Hamilton attendees disappointed by ‘celebrity guest’ “Hamilton” fans were disappointed when they learned which “celebrity guest” was attending Sunday’s show. “There was a ton of security at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, so people were waiting to see who this VIP was,” explains an audience member. “The line was convinced it was Madonna.” But any pop-music fans were let down when the mystery guest was new CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Read More