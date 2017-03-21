Celebrity News for March 21st, 2017

The dark past of Chuck Berry’s scandal-filled sex life

When it came to sex and drugs, rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry rang all the bells — and then some. Berry, who died of natural causes on Saturday at age 90, is widely credited with helping create rock ’n’ roll in the 1950s with a string of hits including “Johnny B. Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven.” But he would come to set a standard for rock-star depravity that few of his disciples would hope — or even want — to match. Following two trips to the slammer — first at the height of his fame in the early 1960s for transporting a 14-year-old girl across state lines for sex, and again in 1979 for tax evasion — Berry was busted over a 1990 drug raid on his estate in Wentzville, Mo.

‘Big Bang Theory’ gets two-year renewal

It’s two more years for “The Big Bang Theory.” CBS and studio Warner Bros. Television have finally reached an agreement to renew broadcast TV’s most-watched series for its 11th and 12th seasons, taking it through the 2018-19 season. Stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar are all set to return. Their co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch — who have been engaged in prolonged contract negotiations — have not yet signed new contracts, according to Deadline.com, though they are reportedly close to doing so.

George Clooney surprises fan at nursing home

If you didn’t already think George Clooney was the most charming man on the planet, he provided some more evidence over the weekend. The Oscar winner, who’s expecting twins with wife Amal, visited a nursing home near his home in Bournemouth, England, on Sunday to see an elderly fan named Pat for her 87th birthday. “The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work. So [letters] have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true,” a nurse from the facility wrote on Facebook.

Ronnie Wood on being a dad at age 69: ‘I’m a lucky man’

Ronnie Wood, 69, couldn’t be happier now that he’s become a father to 9-month-old twin daughters, whom he shares with 39-year-old wife Sally Wood. “Any time I’m with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it,” said The Rolling Stones rocker to HELLO! Magazine. “When the twins come into our bed and we’re all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful — my idea of heaven. It’s special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I’m a lucky man.”

Turner CEO embroiled in ugly divorce battle

John K. Martin Jr., chairman and CEO of Turner, who oversees CNN’s business as well as its war with President Donald Trump, is embroiled in a divorce battle with his wife of five years Lisa DeFlora. The couple wed in a lavish ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental New York in 2012, but now they’re before New York Supreme Court Judge Matthew F. Cooper. Martin was seen hurriedly leaving a preliminary conference last Wednesday, according to a witness.

The real reason Woody Harrelson stopped smoking pot

Many might imagine that Woody Harrelson and a joint could be two inseparable entities, and for 30 years, it looks like that was indeed possibly the case. However, the actor has revealed that he stopped smoking “that good herb” almost a year ago because he felt “it was keeping (him) from being emotionally available.”

‘Bachelor’ beauty accused of running drug syndicate

Australian reality television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend. According to 9 News, the 25-year-old — who appeared on the most recent season of “The Bachelor” in Australia — was arrested Wednesday, along with her friend Kristiana Karakostas. Police are accusing the pair, who work together at a Melbourne real estate agency, of running a syndicate to traffic amphetamine and cocaine and selling them on Craigslist.

Trump brags he’s the reason Colin Kaepernick is unemployed

President Trump reignited his feud with Colin Kaepernick on Monday night — bragging about a recent report that said NFL owners weren’t picking up the quarterback this offseason because they’re afraid of sparking a Twitter war with the commander-in-chief. The article that the president seemed to be referring to, when he made the statement during a rally in Kentucky, is a Bleacher Report piece featuring quotes from an AFC general manager who claimed that teams weren’t signing the former 49er due to the possible backlash from fans.

Ivanka will have access to classified info in new White House role

Cementing her role as a powerful White House influence, Ivanka Trump is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information, though she is not technically serving as a government employee, according to an attorney for the first daughter. Since President Donald Trump took office, his eldest daughter has been a visible presence in the White House, where her husband, Jared Kushner, already serves as a senior adviser. On Friday, she participated in a meeting on vocational training with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Watch Kate McKinnon Transform From Jeff Sessions Into a Mermaid in Just Three Minutes

Saturday Night Live is remarkable because so much of it still happens live. In fact, the final four episodes of this season will be completely live in all four US timezones. That commitment to the craft is what makes this video of a Kate McKinnon character change so damn impressive.

