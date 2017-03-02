Celebrity News for March 2nd, 2017

Disney has its first gay kiss

Disney aired its first gay kissing scene in Monday’s episode of children’s cartoon “Star vs. the Forces of Evil.” The Disney XD show saw main character Star and her friend Marco attend a concert where they were surrounded by kissing couples, including two men, and later in the episode, two women.

OPRAH Stand Down … I’M NOT RUNNING FOR PREZ

Oprah Winfrey’s heard a day full of buzz and wants to make it clear … she’s NOT going to the White House — not as POTUS, anyway. Bloomberg posted an additional clip from its ‘David Rubenstein Show’ which shows Oprah putting an end to all the speculation that started when she danced around the initial question: Would she run for president? If it makes her fans feel better, Donald Trump once told Oprah herself … he probably wouldn’t run either.

‘Big Bang Theory’ Leads Taking Pay Cuts So Female Co-Stars Can Get Raises

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg ― who have all been on the show since Season 1’s premiere in 2007 ― reportedly agreed to take $100,000 pay cuts from their $1 million per episode salaries for upcoming Seasons 11 and 12 to increase the salaries of Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, Variety reported, citing multiple sources.

Accountants fired from Oscars after Best Picture fiasco

The two accountants who screwed up the Oscars have been tossed to the wolves, according to a report. “Film academy president says the two accountants responsible for the best picture mistake will not work the Oscars again,” AP is reporting. Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz of PricewaterhouseCoopers are the two pencil pushers who are taking the blame.

THE OSCARS PWC HIRES BODYGUARDS After Wave of Death Threats

The Oscars fallout is getting scary for the PricewaterhouseCoopers employees responsible for the Best Picture debacle — they’re in such fear for their lives, their bosses have hired security to protect them. Sources connected to the firm tell TMZ … PWC decided bodyguards were necessary for Brian Cullinan, Martha Ruiz and their families because of death threats they’ve received after their role in fumbling the Best Picture and Best Actress envelopes. Some of the social media threats included, “You f****** idiot, i will f*** you every day” … and “I hope you get fired and get cancer.”

Oscars producer traumatized by Best Picture gaffe

One of the producers of Sunday night’s Oscars is having a really hard time getting past the Best Picture snafu. “It was like the Hindenburg report,” producer Michael De Luca lamented to The Hollywood Reporter. “I literally heard, ‘Oh my God! He got the wrong envelope!’ And then it was slow motion. You perceive things slowly as the adrenaline rises and the cortisol floods your system.”

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Cast Features Nick Viall, Simone Biles, Charo And Mr. T

The star-studded cast of Season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed on “Good Morning America” Wednesday ― and let’s just say, it’s a nice range of contestants. “The Bachelor” star Nick Viall will be gracing the ballroom after, possibly, finding love; Simone Biles will follow in the footsteps of last season’s champion and her Olympic teammate, Laurie Hernandez; Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony will show off her solo dance moves; and Mr. T will cha-cha his way to ultimate lovability. Read More Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are texting again Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are talking again following his split with Angelina Jolie, Page Six has confirmed. The former couple recently connected again when Pitt texted Aniston, who is now married to Justin Theroux, to wish her a happy birthday. She turned 48 on Feb. 11. A source close to Brad told us, “They have been texting and have been in touch. There has just been some friendly back and forth, nothing more than that.” Read More Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have apparently broken up In sad breakup news of the day, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have unfortunately called it quits. The two got ahead of any rumors by releasing a statement to People to announce their breakup—or rather, “taking respectful, loving space at this time,” which basically sounds like a longwinded way of saying conscious uncoupling. Perry and Bloom began dating just over a year ago, and gave us plenty of glimpses into their lives, including nude paddle-boarding and Tamagotchi parenting goals. Read More Keegan-Michael Key’s ex-wife claims divorce is causing PTSD Keegan-Michael Key and his soon-to-be ex-wife Cynthia Blaise’s divorce just got complicated. Blaise, who works in Hollywood as a dialect coach for big films, claims she’s struggling financially and suffering from health problems stemming from their split, reports TMZ. Key, 45, filed for divorce on December 31, 2015 after 17 years together. The site adds the former couple was separated for only a month at the time. Now, Blaise alleges she’s suffering from depression, anxiety, hair loss, weight loss and PTSD. She also claims to be treating her problems with five different medications. As for Blaise’s money woes, she’s seeking spousal support and an even division of both assets and counsel costs. A request for comment from Key’s team wasn’t immediately returned. Read More