(No Doubt – Gwen) + (A.F.I. – Davey Havok) = Dream Car

It’s the new band featuring No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont, and AFI and Blaqk Audio’s Davey Havok. The full album is due out this summer and you can catch them making their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 18th. They are also performing at Coachella.