Geek News For August 11th, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

A video called Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Day 1 shows the behind scenes for the upcoming film.

Cyclops will return.

Cyclops is confirmed and will return in the new upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Highlander Reboot

New Highlander Reboot is in the works and set to release in 2026 staring

Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe and Dave Bautista.

Final Destination

Another Final Destination movie is confirmed and is officially in development.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence

Attack of The Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence will hit theaters in October of 2025.

The Toxic Avenger Phone number

Call 1-802-377-FILM and the Toxic Avenger will answer and tell you to see the film.