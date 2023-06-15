Geek News for June 15th, 2023

Wireless Animatronic Baby Groot

See More Here

Visit the Capcom 40th anniversary website and play classic Capcom games for free

Grimace Is Back

Grimace themed sidescroller game for his birthday in the style of old Gameboy color games

Play Here

Superman and Lois Season 4 (10 episodes) – (HBO) Max

Gotham Knights Cancelled

CW did not renew Gotham Knights for a season 2

Read More Here

Movies and Shows Have Been Pushed Back Due to Writers Strike

The writers strike has affected many shows and movies and will be making history

Read More Here

Harrison Ford Interview – (Punching Nazi’s)

Harrison Ford was asked if Indiana Jones was in our current political climate would he still be punching Nazis.

Read More Here