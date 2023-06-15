Geek News for June 15th, 2023

Wireless Animatronic Baby Groot
See More Here
Captown.capcom.com/en
Visit the Capcom 40th anniversary website and play classic Capcom games for free
Grimace Is Back
Grimace themed sidescroller game for his birthday in the style of old Gameboy color games
Play Here
Superman and Lois Season 4 (10 episodes) – (HBO) Max
Gotham Knights Cancelled
CW did not renew Gotham Knights for a season 2
Read More Here
Movies and Shows Have Been Pushed Back Due to Writers Strike
The writers strike has affected many shows and movies and will be making history
Read More Here
Harrison Ford Interview – (Punching Nazi’s)
Harrison Ford was asked if Indiana Jones was in our current political climate would he still be punching Nazis.
Read More Here