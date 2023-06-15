Boner of the Day for June 15th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THE KLAN IS AWAKE

In Mt. Sterling of Kentucky, you may see flyers for “services” from the KKK offering protection for you and the city. They were placed all around town including wine bottles or quickly glued to trees and poles, they even showed up on the car windshields and house doors of many citizens. The charge that was on the table are only littering.

via Lexington Herold Leader

Boner Candidate #2 :HE HAD NOTHING ELSE TO DO, BUT BURN THE JOINT DOWN.

In the U.S. we have grown up to be very entitled, especially when it come to service workers. Thomas John Lingle, 65, had entered a Carl’s Jr. on Redwood Rd requesting free food. The employees had refused as he was not being hostile at the time. Eventually though Lingle got fed up and lit trash on fire surrounding the exterior walls of the building. When police detained the arsonist he had mumbled that he was going to kill the two employees who contacted the police. He ended up being booked for aggravated arson and reckless burning.

via KSL News

Boner Candidate #3: THAT’S A BOY HAIRCUT. GET THAT BOY OFF THE FIELD

Little girl was being harassed by a grown man during her sporting event, for simply having a short haircut. Apparently he thought that she was transgender’s and was getting the physical advantage of a 9 year old boy rather than a 9 year old girl. The man and his wife have been banned from future events at the school. The woman had also been heard saying that the child athlete’s mother was a “genital mutilator” and a “pedophile.” Parents need to learn how to behave, potentially they could all be round up sitting on the floor of a cold gymnasium to view a presentation about how you shouldn’t be worrying about children’s’ bodies. “Superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools Kevin Kaardal said in a statement. “We expect that adults who are invited to celebrate student success govern their behavior and conduct themselves with civility and respect.”” David Eby, the premier of British Columbia, denounced the incident on Twitter, saying “This kind of hate is not acceptable or welcome in British Columbia.”

via New York Times