Geek News for June 19th, 2023

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 (New Trailer)

Animated Babylon 5

The Flash Director Will be Directing the New Batman Movie

Rise of the Beasts Transformers is Getting a 2nd Movie

Spiderman Across the Spider-verse – Is Not Being Shown in Country Due to Gwen’s Room Poster

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Includes Trans Rights Message – DNA

The showing of the movie has been pulled from the United Arab Emirates due to the poster in her room which features the Transgender Pride Flag and has “protect trans kids” written on it.

