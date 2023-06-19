Geek News for June 19th, 2023

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 (New Trailer)
Animated Babylon 5
The Flash Director Will be Directing the New Batman Movie
Rise of the Beasts Transformers is Getting a 2nd Movie
Spiderman Across the Spider-verse – Is Not Being Shown in Country Due to Gwen’s Room Poster
The showing of the movie has been pulled from the United Arab Emirates due to the poster in her room which features the Transgender Pride Flag and has “protect trans kids” written on it.
