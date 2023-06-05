Geek News for June 5th, 2023

What if Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger Were in an Elevator Together?

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his new show to Chris Hemsworth and more in an awkward elevator ride

Across the Spider-verse Breaks the Box Office

The new Spider-man movie: Across the Spider-verse has become the 3rd best opening, in regards to money, of all the Spider-man movies

Hocus Pocus 3 begins Development

Hocus Pocus 3 is now in the works by Disney+. If you want a feel for what we will be getting in this 3rd movie here is the trailer for the newest one that broke streaming records

Disney is Making Cuts and Firing Long Time Employees

Disney has been firing big names in the world of production. This includes the woman who single handedly saved one of the most grossing movies Disney/Pixar has produced, Toy story 2.

The ‘God Father of AI’ and 350 other AI industry Leaders Signed a Warning Against the Potential Dangers of AI

The one sentence agreement said we should try to stop their technology from destroying the world. It is said to be a global priority similar to pandemics and Nuclear war.

