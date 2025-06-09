Geek News For June 9th, 2025

Alien Earth Trailer
Gen V Season 2 Trailer
War Between Land and Sea Trailer
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Trailer
Casting for Vision TV Series
Emily Hampshire has been cast in the new Vision TV show. She is rumored to be playing the artificial intelligence E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I’m The Hero).
Live Action Monster High Movie
The “M3GAN” and “M3GAN 2.0” director Gerard Johnstone has taken on a new movie… Monster High. And is making it live action.
A24’s ‘Masque of the Red Death’ Casting
A24 is taking on another horror film, Masque of the Red Death featuring Mikey Madison as the lead.
Star Wars: Villain Casting
It has been announced the Mia Goth has been cast along side Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter.