Geek News For June 9th, 2025

Alien Earth Trailer

Gen V Season 2 Trailer

War Between Land and Sea Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Trailer

Casting for Vision TV Series

Emily Hampshire has been cast in the new Vision TV show. She is rumored to be playing the artificial intelligence E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I’m The Hero).

Read More

Live Action Monster High Movie

The “M3GAN” and “M3GAN 2.0” director Gerard Johnstone has taken on a new movie… Monster High. And is making it live action.

Read More

A24’s ‘Masque of the Red Death’ Casting

A24 is taking on another horror film, Masque of the Red Death featuring Mikey Madison as the lead.

Read More

Star Wars: Villain Casting

It has been announced the Mia Goth has been cast along side Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter.

Read More