Geek News For March 17th, 2025

Black Mirror: Season 7 Trailer – Netflix

Looney Tunes: The Day the Earth Blew up Trailer and how they are no longer on MAX

The Looney Tunes is no longer streaming on MAX. The Warner Bros. show is just one of the many cartoon series that the streaming service has removed. As of right now the only Looney Tunes titles that are still streaming are a few of the spinoffs that include; Baby Looney Tunes, Tiny Toons Looniversity and Bug Bunny Builders. The Looney Tunes: The Day the Earth Blew up is performing well at the box office despite the limited marketing and contiues to be in theaters.

New Starship Troopers Movie in the works

Columbia Pictures is plotting a new Starship Troopers movie setting District 9 filmaker Neill Blomkamp to write and direct an adaption of the classic sci-fi novel. Starship Troopers is a story of interstellar war between Earth and a host of bug-like aliens and focused on the rise of a military serviceman who is named Johnny Rico.

Russo Brothers on Robert Downey Jr’s return as Doctor Doom in the MCU

Fans have expressed concers about potentially retconnng Iron Man’s death or introducing a variant of him. Many fear it would undermine the impact of Endgame. But Kevin Feige reassured that this will not happen and that Robert will not play a variant of Doom- he is playing THE Doom.

