Geek News From August 18th, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2
The trailer for Peacemaker S2 has been released.
Coyote vs Acme
The new film Coyote vs Acme will soon come to theaters Aug 28, 2026.
Tubi & Looney Tunes
Tubi is now the home over 800 Loony Tunes shorts.
Deadpool Doomsday
Deadpool will appear in the film Avengers: Doomsday.
Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts now coming to Disney Plus on August 27th.
Master of the Universe Movie
Cast of Master of the Universe Movie has been announced with Jared Leto as Skeletor and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms and others.
Star Trek & Dr. Who
The New Star Trek series has a secret crossover easter egg with Dr. Who.