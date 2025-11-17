Geek News From November 17th, 2025

Fallout

The trailer for Fallout Season 2 has been released and season two will release to Prime Video on December 17th.

Read Here

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein on Netflix has become very popular and was the top film in 72 countries with over 29 million views.

Read Here

Star Trek

Paramount has flipped sides and decided that they ARE going to make a new Star Trek Film being made by the people who made the Dungeon & Dragons film.

Read Here

Jimmy Olsen

Skyler Gisondo is reprising his role Jimmy Olsen from Superman and is getting his own TV series. The first season will featuring the Villain Gorilla Grod.

Read Here

Star Wars

In Star Wars Land in Disney Land, you can now visit Life-Day Chewbacca from the Holiday Special.

Read Here