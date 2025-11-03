Geek News

Geek News From November 3rd, 2025

Posted on

Scream 7

The Trailer for Scream 7 has been released and will release to Theaters on February 27th, 2026.

Read Here

 

Stranger Things Season 5

The Trailer for Season 5 of Stranger Things has been released and VOL 1 will release on November 26, 5pm PT, VOL 2 on Christmas, 5pm PT, and the THE FINALE on New Year’s Eve, 5pm PT.

Read Here

 

Predator Badlands

It has been confirmed that the Aliens Universe and the Predator Universe are the same, but no Xenomorph will appear in the film.

Read Here

 

King of the Hill

The series has been renewed for a 16th and 17th season on Hulu.

Read Here

 

Deadpool

Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special will return back to Disney Land.

Read Here

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top