Geek News From November 6th, 2025

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
The Trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has been released and will release to theaters on December 5th.
Star Wars
The Boba Fett Blaster Prop will be auctioned and will likely be greater than $1 million.
Indiana Jones
The hat worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second instalment of the Indiana Jones film franchise has sold for nearly half a million pounds at auction.
The Shinning
The Ax used in the classic horror movie “The Shining” is currently up for auction.
Spider-Man
The Spider-Man 3 Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” Black Symbiote Suit is being auctioned.
Star Wars
The plush replica of Sabine’s pet from “Ahsoka,” is part of the Galactic Archive Series and is available for purchase at the Disney Store and Disney Parks.
Alien Earth
A Funko Version of the Alien Earth Sheep will be available for purchase.
Star Trek 4 Dead
Paramount has decided to move on from the Kelvin Timeline movie, which would have brought back Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock.
Muppets
Multiple celebrities want to be make and be a part of future Muppet projects.