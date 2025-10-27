Geek News

Geek News From October 27th, 2025

It: Welcome to Derry

Episodes for IT: Welcome to Derry will release on HBO Max on Sundays at 9pm.

Stranger Things

The Stranger Things Season Finale will release to theaters on December 31st

Black Hole

Graphic Novel Black Hole will be adapted into a Netflix series.

Something is Killing the Children

Graphic Novel Something is Killing the Children will be adapted into a Netflix series.

Fantastic 4: First Steps

The Film Fantastic 4: First Steps will release to Disney+ on November 5th.

Buzzkill

A small Texas town is terrorized by a creature that can only be seen by drunk people.

