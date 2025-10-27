Geek News From October 27th, 2025

It: Welcome to Derry
Episodes for IT: Welcome to Derry will release on HBO Max on Sundays at 9pm.
Stranger Things
The Stranger Things Season Finale will release to theaters on December 31st
Black Hole
Graphic Novel Black Hole will be adapted into a Netflix series.
Something is Killing the Children
Graphic Novel Something is Killing the Children will be adapted into a Netflix series.
Fantastic 4: First Steps
The Film Fantastic 4: First Steps will release to Disney+ on November 5th.
Buzzkill
A small Texas town is terrorized by a creature that can only be seen by drunk people.