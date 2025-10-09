Geek News

Geek News From October 9th, 2025

Predator Badlands

The trailer for Predator Badlands has released and will release to theaters on November 7th.

The Witcher

A trailer for season 4 has released and a new actor replacing Henry Cavil.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sequel

A New trailer has released for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 and will be in theater on December 19th.

The Toxic Avenger

The fundraiser attached to Toxic Avenger is based of the plot of the film has wipes out $15 million in Medical Debt.

Disney

The prices for Disney+ and Parks in Florida have been raised and Have bought the rights to Impossible Creatures.

Lost Boys Musical

The 1987 film The Lost Boys is getting a Broadway Musical Version.

